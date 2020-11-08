Knoxville PD investigating deadly shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting from Saturday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 2300 block of Linden Avenue.

Once they arrived, the report says officers say the found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.