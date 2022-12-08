KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Knoxville after officers were flagged down late Wednesday night by two cars with gunshot victims inside, according to the Knoxville Police Department. One of the victims has died while the other remains in critical condition.

KPD says that around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue in East Knoxville on a report of a shooting with a victim. While officers were en route, they were flagged down by two different car drivers with gunshot victims inside the cars at the intersection of Biddle Street and Brooks Avenue. Both the gunshot victims had fled the Lay Avenue home.

Both men were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition. Their names were not yet available.

KPD says the suspects were described as “two Black males with thin builds.” KPD also said the circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, which is in the early stages at this time. Any tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.