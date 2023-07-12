KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died following a crash along Alcoa Highway, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD stated in a social media update Wednesday morning that its crash reconstruction investigators were at the scene of the fatal incident. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway near Cherokee Trail.

“Please use caution in the area and seek alternate routes as officers work to clear the scene,” KPD said.

The agency had earlier said its officers had responded to the scene just after 8 a.m. The Tennessee Department of Transportation had reported that one lane of Alcoa Highway was closed along with an entry ramp. According to the TDOT SmartWay Map, the crash was reported at around 7:30 a.m. (ET)

No further details were yet available.