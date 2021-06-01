Knoxville Police: 2 of 4 officers involved in Austin-East shooting return to duty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two of the four officers involved in the fatal shooting of a student at Austin-East Magnet High School have returned to duty.

Knoxville Police Department says that Lieutenant Stan Cash and officer Brian Baldwin are back at work. At this time, officers Jonathon Clabough and Adam Willson have not yet returned. Clabough remains out on administrative leave.

Clabough was the only one of the four officers to fire his weapon during the incident. Officer Willson is out as he continues to recover from his injuries.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen gave a marathon press conference regarding the evidence from the officer-involved shooting. After going over the details of the shooting that killed student Anthony Thompson Jr., she said her office would not charge any of the officers involved.