KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Knoxville Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man. Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, KPD officers responded to the 900 block of Piney Grove Church Road for a shooting investigation.

When officers arrived EMS responders were attending to the 42-year-old who had trauma to his head.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Officers say witnesses told them they heard three to five gunshots and saw a car leaving the scene.

Upon further investigation officers are reporting the victim could have been hit by the car fleeing the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a 2012 silver Ford Fusion driven by a white male.

The investigation is still ongoing and WATE will give you more updates as they become available.