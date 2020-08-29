Knoxville Police arrest carjacking suspect Friday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police arrested a man after he assaulted someone, and stole his car on Friday night.

KPD says that the carjacking took place near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Reed Street around 5 p.m.

A witness stated that he had observed a suspect pull a man from a vehicle, assault him, and then flee the scene in the victim’s car.

Officers found and the victim and obtained a description of the stolen vehicle and of the suspect.

Shortly after officers found the stolen vehicle, and the suspect matching the description from the witness on Stair Avenue.

Officers then arrested 24-year-old Eric Tuyisenge without incident, and charged him with carjacking and booked him into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

