Knoxville Police arrest suspect at grocery store 4 hours after armed carjacking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is under arrest in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred on Gay Street near Magnolia Avenue.

Deshawn Whited, 23, of Knoxville, was arrested on a warrant around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, four hours after police say the reported carjacking occurred.

An earlier release from the Knoxville Police said the carjacking occurred around 4:30 p.m. The department has since said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m.

“The male victim stated that he was flagged down by an unknown suspect at the intersection of Gay and Magnolia,” according to a KPD report. “When the suspect approached the victim, he pulled out a handgun and demanded that the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.”

Four hours later officers saw the stolen vehicle and the suspect at a grocery store in the 4000 block of Asheville Highway. Whited was taken into custody without incident.

While performing a search, the department said officers found a handgun, a shotgun and a substance that was believed to be marijuana. A records check also revealed that Whited had a prior felony conviction.

“The suspect was taken into custody for the outstanding warrant, schedule VI drug violations and convicted felon in possession of a handgun,” a press release on the incident states.

The Violent Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing at this time, and additional charges are pending on the suspect based on the outcome of that investigation.