Knoxville Police arrest suspect involved in Saturday morning Pilot robbery

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department reports they’ve arrested a suspect involved in a robbery at the Pilot on the 2900 block of Tazewell Pike Saturday morning.

KPD says officers arrived at the scene of a robbery around 3 a.m. where a man pulled out a machete, demanded money and fled the store on foot.

Shortly after the incident, officers arrested 31-year-old Virgus Massengill on Old Broadway at I-640.

The suspect was found with the money taken during the robbery, and he showed officers where he discarded the machete after the robbery.

Massengill is charged with aggravated robbery and has been booked into the Knox County Detention Center.

LATEST STORIES: