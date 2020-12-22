Knoxville Police arrest two armed suspects sleeping in stolen vehicle Tuesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police arrested two armed male suspects that were found asleep inside a stolen vehicle behind a residence in the 1700 block of Moses Avenue Tuesday morning.
Officers were able to bring both suspects into custody without incident.
KPD says that 18-year-old Sincere Booker was in possession of a loaded handgun, stolen credit card and presumed marijuana. Officers determined that both the vehicle and the handgun were stolen out of Knox County.
The other suspect, a 16-year-old, was found with a loaded handgun, and presumed marijuana.
Booker has been charged with possessing a firearm during the commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony, auto theft, illegal possession of a credit card and simple possession.
The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun by a juvenile and simple possession.
