Knoxville Police asking for public’s help with unsolved 2013 murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they look back at a cold case from 2013.

Seven years ago, Knoxville Police responded to a reported shooting off of East New Street where they found 18-year-old Deshawn King dead in the passenger seat of a pickup truck.

Shortly after the incident they learned the shooting took place several streets away off of Linden Avenue.

Witness told police they saw two men in black hoodies running away from the scene after the shooting took place.

It’s been seven years now, and there are still no in custody.

There’s no video evidence of what happened, but KPD investigators say they have substantial reason to believe that there are people in the community who know more about the incident than they’ve shared with police.

If you know anything about what happened to Deshawn King, you’re asked to call KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 865-215-7313.

