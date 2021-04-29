Knoxville Police: Body believed to be that of missing man located in wooded area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Thursday that a search team located a body believed to be that of a man reported missing earlier this month.

According to KPD, on Thursday, the Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue Team conducted a search of the wooded area behind the Bell Walker’s Crossing Apartments in an effort to locate the missing 49-year-old, Robert Milka.

The search team located a body believed to be Robert Milka deep in the wooded area behind the apartment complex, KPD said.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected,” a KPD release states.

The body has been transported to the Regional Forensic Center for autopsy and positive identification.

This is a developing story.