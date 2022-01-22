KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the remnants of a house fire Friday night.

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue around 8:50 p.m. for an active house fire. After the fire was put out, firefighters found a body inside the home and evidence that the fire was intentionally set, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit was called to the scene, and will be jointly investigating the death alongside KFD arson investigators.

The victim has not been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.