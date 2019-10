KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Broadway Street at Jacksboro is closed after a crash with injury, Knoxville police said Thursday.

Southbound lanes of Broadway Street at Jacksboro Pike are closed indefinitely as KPD officers work to clear a crash where a tree was blown across powerlines and onto a van. Two occupants were transported to UT Medical Center.

