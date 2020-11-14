Knoxville Police charge 20-year-old from Detroit in Nov. 7 homicide on Linden Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –Knoxville Police Department reports 20-year-old Milan Claypool of Detroit, Michigan has been charged in the murder of 47-year-old Newell Lee that occurred on November 7.

He’s charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection to the fatal shooting of Newell Lee on Saturday, Nov. 7 in the 2300 block of Linden Avenue.

KPD says that Claypool was arrested in Detroit and is currently being held in the Wayne County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Knoxville.

This investigation remains active at this time.