Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas issues statement following district attorney’s press conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas issued a statement Wednesday following a press conference given by the Knox Co. district attorney announcing that none of the four involved officers in the Austin-East shooting would be charged.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on Monday, April 12 inside a bathroom at Austin-East during a confrontation between officers and a student. The armed student, Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, was shot and killed by a police officer.

On Wednesday, KPD Chief of Police Eve Thomas issued the following statement: