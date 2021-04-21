Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas issues statement following district attorney’s press conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas issued a statement Wednesday following a press conference given by the Knox Co. district attorney announcing that none of the four involved officers in the Austin-East shooting would be charged.
The officer-involved shooting occurred on Monday, April 12 inside a bathroom at Austin-East during a confrontation between officers and a student. The armed student, Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, was shot and killed by a police officer.
On Wednesday, KPD Chief of Police Eve Thomas issued the following statement:
“I want to express my gratitude to the Office of Attorney General Charme Allen and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their tireless attention to this case and expediency in the completion of a comprehensive, independent investigation. I am thankful that those investigative efforts determined that the actions of our officers, under intense and unpredictable circumstances, were justified and they were cleared of any wrongdoing.
My hope is that the release of the evidence in its totality provides a sense of clarity and answers the pressing questions that the community deserved to hear regarding the circumstances that led to this event. With that being said, this was an incredibly tragic and traumatic experience for everyone involved. Lives have been irrevocably altered by this event. My thoughts are with the family of Anthony Thompson Jr., to whom I extend my most heartfelt condolences and sympathies. My thoughts are also with our officers, who will carry the burden and trauma of this for the rest of their lives.”EVE THOMAS, CHIEF, KNOXVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT