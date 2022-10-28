Knoxville Police on the scene where a child was found walking alone.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has located a guardian of the child found walking alone Friday morning.

Around 12:30 p.m., KPD shared that a guardian of the child had been located.

KPD tweeted around 11:30 a.m. that the child was found around 11:00 a.m. by Green Magnet Academy school staff. KPD says he was walking near Lula Powell Drive.

Knoxville Police on the scene after a child was found walking alone by Green Magnet Academy school staff. (WATE Staff)

In the image shared by KPD, the child appears to be very young, wearing a red shirt with a Mickey Mouse decal and a paw patrol diaper.

Police say he is unharmed and healthy, but it is not known where he lives or who his guardians are. Anyone who has information was urged to call 911.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.