Knoxville Police Department investigating a shooting that injured two Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured.

KPD officers were called to the 2900 block of Hillside Avenue just after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old victim.

That person was transported to UT Medical Center via AMR with serious but reportedly non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the chest.

While at UT Medical Center, officers learned a second victim from the same incident was being treated for minor injuries from a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Police say that a victim is a 34-year-old man.

According to KPD, witnesses say a suspect vehicle traveling on Hillside Ave. fired shots at the victims before leaving the scene. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.