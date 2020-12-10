Knoxville Police: Exit ramps from I-640 to I-75 closed temporarily due to overturned tractor-trailer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is wanting people to be aware of a pair of exit ramps that are closed temporarily due an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to a release from the department, the eastbound and westbound exit ramps from I-640 to I-75 closed Wednesday evening due to the accident.

KPD Traffic Alert: The eastbound and westbound exit ramps from I-640 to I-75 are closed as crews work to clear the scene of an overturned tractor trailer. No injuries reported in the crash. Please seek alternate routes until cleanup can be completed. pic.twitter.com/L8fGxh2Pmb — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 10, 2020

KPD said there are no injuries reported from the crash. People are asked to find alternate routes until cleanup can be completed.

An estimated time for cleanup has not been provided at this time.