Knoxville Police find one dead from gunshot after responding to burglary report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting after responding to a report of a burglary in progress late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Daylily Drive around 10:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a burglary in progress. One male was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound after investigators gained access to the apartment where the burglary was reported.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to begin the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.