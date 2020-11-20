Knoxville Police find vehicle stolen at gunpoint, suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — A juvenile accused of taking a man’s car at gunpoint on Nov. 10 is now under arrest.

Knoxville Police say they found the victim’s dark green Honda HRV parked at the Exxon gas station on Pleasant Ridge Road on Thursday evening, about 5 miles from the 3300 block of Lake Brook Boulevard where the carjacking was reported.

While observing the stolen vehicle, police say a male matching the description of the suspect from the carjacking was seen approaching it. Officers say they took the 16-year-old male into custody without incident.