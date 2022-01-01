KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators on New Year’s Day identified a man who was found dead from a gunshot wound New Year’s Eve in West Knoxville. No suspects have yet been identified by Knoxville Police, whose officials confirmed the incident is being treated as an active homicide investigation.

KPD says the victim from the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in the 2000 block of Countryhill Lane has been identified as Terrell Kemp, 29, who was found inside a duplex suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Kemp would have turned 30 years old later this month and also had a scheduled preliminary hearing for a misdemeanor charge stemming from a simple possession/casual exchange incident in December 2020.

KPD also said the shooting remains under active investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and no suspects are in custody at this time.