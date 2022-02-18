KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department on Friday identified a victim who was dropped off at a local hospital in a personal vehicle Wednesday night and later died. Police had been working to determine the location of the shooting or a crime scene.

According to KPD, the shooting victim has been identified as Stephen Jenkins, 39, of Clinton, Tenn. Investigators determined that Jenkins was dropped off at the University of Tennessee Medical Center emergency room from a Ford SUV, which has since been located and recovered.

The shooting is believed to have occurred in the Montgomery Village area, but investigators have yet to locate an exact crime scene.

Police officials also said Friday that at this time, no suspects have been arrested or charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

The investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit is ongoing.