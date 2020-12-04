Knoxville police identify suspect sought in hookah lounge shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) – A 24-year-old Knoxville man is being sought in connection with a weekend shooting at a hookah lounge.

Knoxville police say they have obtained a warrant for arrest of William Franklin Martin, on a charge of attempted first degree murder. Martin is not in custody at this time and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

One person was shot Nov. 27 at the Melrose Hookah Lounge on Melrose Avenue.

Anyone with information concerning Martin’s whereabouts is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be made anonymously.