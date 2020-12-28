Knoxville Police identify victim from Sunday morning shooting on Unicorn Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim from the Sunday morning shooting on Unicorn Drive as 30-year-old Brandon Lee of Knoxville.

KPD says there are no suspects in custody at this time; its Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7212.

