Knoxville police identify woman killed in weekend crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman killed in a crash Nov. 21 on I-640 West has been identified by police.

Deborah Hinkin, 52, died at a hospital following the crash near Buffat Mill Road. Police say Hinkin entered the interstate against traffic, traveling east in the westbound lanes. Her vehicle struck another vehicle, which then struck a third vehicle.

Hinkin is the wife of WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Matt Hinkin.

The cause of the crash, and how Hinkin came to be driving the wrong way on the interstate, is still under investigation.