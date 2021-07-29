Robbery suspect taken into custody by Knoxville Police after standoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department took the robbery suspect who was barricaded in a residence on Badgett Drive into custody without incident at around 6:42 p.m.

KPD reports the suspect will be booked on a warrant from a robbery he had committed on Thursday as well as other charges.

Earlier, officers were attempting to make contact with the suspect who was believed to be armed while barricaded in the residence.

