Knoxville Police investigating double homicide on Ben Hur Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead, and one injured with non-life-threatening injuries on Ben Hur Avenue overnight.

KPD reports that at around 4:13 a.m. on Sunday, officers were told that a victim had arrived at UT Medical Center suffering from appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Officers were told that the shooting possibly occurred in the 600 block of Ben Hur Avenue near Selma Avenue.

Two victims were found and pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD’s Violent Crime Unit and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to investigate.

At this time there is no suspect information available.

The identity of the victims is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to call Investigator Preston Whillock at 865-215-7315.

