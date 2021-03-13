Knoxville Police investigating fatal hit and run crash overnight on I-75 South

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department investigating a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday morning.

KPD reports that officers responded to I-75 South around the Merchant Drive on-ramp around 12:40 a.m. and found a male victim unresponsive in the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD says there were no witnesses of the crash or suspects on scene when the victim was found or when officers arrived.

Preliminary information suggests the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The vehicle involved has not yet been identified.

The investigation remains in the preliminary stages. If anyone was in the area at the time of the crash or possibly witnessed it, they are urged to call the KPD hit-and-run office at 865-215-7370 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be submitted anonymously.