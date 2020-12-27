Knoxville Police investigating fatal shooting on Unicorn Drive overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a person died in a shooting at Billiards and Brews overnight.

KPD reports around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Unicorn Drive.

When they arrived, they found a male victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted CPR until the victim was transported to UT Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating and ask if anyone with information to call 865-215-7212.