KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was taken into custody Sunday after his release from the hospital following a shooting along Interstate 275 near Woodland Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said Monday morning the man had an active felony warrant out of Hamilton County. He had been treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries stemming from a shooting that led to a crash on I-275 Sunday afternoon.

According to KPD, at around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, KPD officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting and crash. Responding officers found a crashed car in the northbound lanes of I-275 that had been hit by multiple gunshots. The victim had run from the scene before officers’ arrival but was dropped off at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center a short time later in a personal vehicle, KPD said.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation and KPD Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.