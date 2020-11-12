Knoxville Police investigating possible kidnapping of 21-year-old woman

Vanessa Brown was last seen Thursday, Nov. 12 around 12:30 p.m. according to KPD. (Photos via Knoxville Police)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police said Thursday they are investigating a possible kidnapping of a 21-year-old woman.

According to Knoxville Police, Vanessa Brown, 21, was last seen on Cook Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police are asking if you see her or know of her whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.

No further details were yet available.

