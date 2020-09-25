UPDATE: Victim drives to Exxon on Magnolia Avenue following shooting near Washington Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE (4 p.m.) — The Knoxville Police Department is continuing to investigate after a man was found at the Exxon on East Magnolia Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Friday afternoon.

According to the KPD, officers responded to a call around 1:20 p.m. at the Exxon, 2561 E. Magnolia Ave. Upon arrival, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim said the shooting occurred a few blocks away in an alley near Washington Avenue.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

EARLIER:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting at the Exxon at 2561 East Magnolia Ave.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

LATEST STORIES