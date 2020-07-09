Knoxville Police: Man wanted following argument, shooting on Fourth of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man involved in an argument on the Fourth of July died Wednesday at UT Medical Center and the suspect remains at-large.

Brandon Jamal McCaleb

Bobby Davis was shooting fireworks before 10 p.m. at a residence on Seminole Avenue when he got into an alleged argument with Brandon Jamal McCaleb, 28, according to an initial investigation by Knoxville Police.

According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, McCaleb retrieved a gun and shot Davis and fled the scene. Davis was transported to UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle but died Wednesday night.

“It is unknown if the victim died as a result of the shooting or other unknown complications,” Erland said.

McCaleb has been charged with aggravated assault. The charges could be upgraded as the investigation proceeds and a determination is made concerning the manner of death.

Anyone with information concerning McCaleb’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.

LATEST STORIES