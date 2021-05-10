Knoxville Police, MEDIC host blood drive for officer’s cancer treatment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department and MEDIC Regional Blood Center are hosting a blood drive for KPD officer Jeff Damewood, whose cancer treatment requires blood transfusions.

Officer Damewood, who is battling a form of cancer that requires blood transfusions, was hospitalized over the weekend due to medical complications from a low platelet count, KPD shared on its social media.

The blood drive starts Monday at 10 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and Auditorium. Appointments are preferred. Here’s how to sign up to help Officer Damewood:

“He has had a really difficult year to say the least but has remained in good spirits thankfully,” KPD said Monday morning.

Damewood has been with the KPD since January 1997. He has been commended as the Officer of the Month three times in his career, most recently receiving that award in December 2017. He has served the department in a number of capacities, including on patrol and as an investigator in the Family Crimes Unit.