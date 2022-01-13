KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday the man suspected in a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting on Countryhill Lane had been taken into custody. Police had been searching for D’Tearius Southern, 27, of Knoxville, after obtaining warrants charging him with the murder of Terrel Kemp on New Year’s Eve.

KPD said in a social media post Thursday that Southern is in custody and faces charges of first degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit’s investigation determined that Southern shot Kemp following a physical altercation inside of the duplex located on Countryhill Lane. Southern then fled the scene before officers arrived on-scene.