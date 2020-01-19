Knoxville Police officers recognized for bravery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new tactical store in West Knoxville holding it’s grand opening Saturday morning in a unique way.

Instead of cutting a ribbon, Knoxville Police, knocking open a door.

5.11 Tactical Store says it specializes in preparing people for any possible situation with, “Purpose-built gear for the most demanding missions.”

Today, not just about opening a new store, Knoxville Police on hand honoring three of their officers.

Those officers, Lieutenant Tammy Debow, Sergeant Rodney Patton, and Officer Nathaneal Sanders, getting recognized for their bravery in attempting to save someone inside a burning apartment in July.

That person, passing away, but Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas saying all three officers suffered smoke inhalation and serious health effects following the rescue, but did not hesitate to enter the burning building.