Knoxville Police receives first shipment of body worn & in-car cameras; training already underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another step has been taken toward outfitting officers with body worn cameras and upgrading its in-car camera system as Knoxville Police Department received its first shipment of Axon Body 3 and Axon Fleet 3 cameras.
KPD not wasting any time and began training its officers with bodycam admin training as well as “Train the Trainer” sessions with Axon Enterprise Inc.
The police department says it will deploy 50 body worn cameras and upgraded in-car systems at a forthcoming date to work through any issues that come up.
Shortly after, the remaining body worn cameras and in-car systems will then be installed and deployed in the field.
