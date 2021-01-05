Knoxville Police recover stolen car connected with recent shootings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A stolen car that Knoxville Police believe is connected with two recent shootings has been recovered.

The silver Subaru was spotted by police around midnight Tuesday, Jan. 5, near the 3200 block of Ashland Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated but the driver fled from officers, traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Beaman Street.

Officers did not pursue, but circulated the area until they found two juvenile males near the 1600 block of Seventh Avenue. One juvenile was found in possession of a key to a Subaru and admitted to being in the vehicle when it fled from officers.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on Interstate 40 West near Hall of Fame Drive.

The vehicle is thought to have been involved in a shooting on Monday, Jan. 4, when a residence in the 1700 block of Moses Avenue was struck by gunfire. No charges have been filed in connection to the shootings, but police say the investigation is ongoing.