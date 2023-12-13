KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that preliminary numbers indicate a decline in both homicide and non-fatal shootings year-to-date compared to 2022.

As of Dec. 10, there have been 73 non-fatal shooting victims in Knoxville this year, 13% fewer compared to 2022.

There had been 18 fatal shootings in Knoxville and 22 total homicides so far in 2023. A KPD spokesperson said that number of overall homicide victims is down 33% compared to 2022.

In April, KPD released its first-quarter findings. Read about that data here. In January, the KPD declared its aim to reduce the number of murders by 10% by the end of 2023.

The department has adopted several strategies recently aimed at increasing effectiveness and decreasing crime, including joining the ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement) Project, increasing the number of police districts from two to three, and restructuring the department’s leadership.

These figures do not include data from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.