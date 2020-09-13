KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center early Sunday morning.
Dispatch says that officers quickly responded to the hospital on Clinch Avenue.
No other information is available at this time.
LATEST STORIES
- Knoxville police respond to reports of a shooting at Fort Sanders Medical Center
- Hurricane, storm surge warnings issued for parts of Gulf Coast as Sally strengthens
- Eggo releasing Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread Cookie pancakes just in time for the holidays
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers