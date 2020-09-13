Knoxville police respond to reports of a shooting at Fort Sanders Medical Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The National Weather Service has issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for parts of the northern Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Sally strengthens off the west coast of Florida.

The tropics remain extremely active Sunday with Tropical Storm Sally, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Depression 20 all churning along with two other disturbances and another tropical wave expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in the coming days.