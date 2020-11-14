Knoxville Police search for suspect after robbery at Amherst Rd. Dollar General

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robber at the Dollar General on Amherst Road on Saturday morning.
KPD says just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Dollar General in the 2400 block of Amherst Road.
KPD reports the suspect was described as a young Black male wearing all black and entered the store as it was opening and demanded money from the safe after displaying a gun to employees.
After the employees complied, the suspect fled the scene in a newer model grey/silver Chevy Cobalt.
The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-7212.
