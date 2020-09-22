Knoxville Police searching for theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department is seeking help to identify a theft suspect.
The theft took place at the Pilot off of Cumberland Avenue. The suspect entered the store, went into the office and was able to steal money from the safe.
If you recognize the suspect or know anything regarding this incident, you’re asked to call 865-215-7212.
