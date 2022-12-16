KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who has multiple warrants, including attempted murder charges, from separate domestic-related shootings.

Knoxville Police say that Thursday morning, Jomo Berry, 44, of Cordova, fired multiple shots at a man and woman in an apartment complex parking lot on Adair Drive. According to police, no one was struck by the gunfire, but the shots hit two vehicles and the apartment building. Berry then allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Later on Thursday, around 11:30 p.m., police in Knoxville say Berry fired multiple shots at the same woman while she was driving down I-40 West. The woman was not struck and took the Rutledge Pike exit, pulling into Casey’s parking lot to seek safety according to police.

Jomo Berry (Knoxville Police Department)

Before fleeing the area, police say that Berry went inside the victim’s vehicle and took her purse, which contained a concealed firearm. Police say that Berry then fled the scene in a smaller Chevy pickup truck. Police say that Berry should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say that anyone with information about Berry’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.