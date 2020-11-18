Knoxville Police searching for missing 14-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who left his home overnight.

Christopher Lee Yardley Jr. left his residence Tuesday night in the 6400 block of Trousdale Road. Yardley is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black denim jacket and black and white checkered shoes.

If you see Yardley or know where he may be, you are asked to call 911 or the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.