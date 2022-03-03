KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are looking for a 3-year-old girl reported missing Thursday afternoon from an apartment complex in North Knoxville.
Police described Janiya Neal:
- Brown eyes with dark hair in ponytails
- Rugrats shirt
- light pink sparkly pants
- pink shoes with pom-poms that light up
The toddler is missing from the 3000 block of Claudius Road. First responders are in the area actively searching a location between I-640 and Sharps Ridge, a heavily wooded area.
This is a developing story.