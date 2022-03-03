KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are looking for a 3-year-old girl reported missing Thursday afternoon from an apartment complex in North Knoxville.

The toddler is missing from the 3000 block of Claudius Road. First responders are in the area actively searching a location between I-640 and Sharps Ridge, a heavily wooded area.

Police say she was wearing a Rugrats shirt, light pink sparkly pants, pink shoes with pom-poms that light up, and her hair is in three ponytails.

This is a developing story.