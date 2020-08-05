Knoxville Police seek public’s help in locating missing 17-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in locating missing 17-year-old Eulalia Francisco Manuel.

KPD says around 8:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, Manuel left her father’s vehicle at the Dollar General in the 4800 block of Clinton Highway and ran to an unknown vehicle that left the area.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper with yellow graphics and white sneakers.

If you see her you’re asked to immediately call 911; if anyone has any information about her whereabouts, call 865-215-7212.

