Knoxville Police seek witnesses in deadly Lonsdale Homes shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the deadly shooting Sunday near Lonsdale Homes that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Austin-East Magnet High School student to come forward. No one has been taken into custody or charged in the incident as of Monday afternoon.

According to Chief of Police Eve Thomas, investigators have determined there was a crowd numbering in the hundreds gathered when the shooting took place. Officials say the crowd dispersed prior to officer arrival. The officers on the scene located three gunshot victims, including a 17-year-old Johnkelian ‘John John’ Mathis, who died after being taken to UT Medical Center.

Johnkelian ‘John John’ Mathis. Photo: David Dupree Jr.

The other two victims were identified as Tricia Fisher, 29, and Anthony Taylor, 25.

Mathis was confirmed by Austin-East Principal Tammi Campbell to have been a senior at Austin-East Magnet High School. In a letter to parents and staff, she said school counselors and a crisis response team will be available for students and staff.

“Thus far, we have received five tips through Crime Stoppers and investigators are looking into the information that has been received. But we still need more and are again urging those who were present to come forward and submit a tip anonymously. It is imperative as we seek justice for this senseless act of violence,” Thomas said.

At this time, no suspects have been identified or charged. As a part of the ongoing investigation, KDP personal conducted a neighborhood canvas Monday morning seeking additional evidence and witnesses. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.