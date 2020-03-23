Knoxville Police seeking information involving hit-and-run crash with serious injury from mid-March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred on Saturday, March 14, on Hill Avenue.

KPD says that around 12:42 a.m. a Joyride golf cart was traveling westbound on Hill Avenue when an unidentified vehicle traveling the same way struck the rear of the cart and fled the scene.

The suspected vehicle appears to be a blue or dark-colored four-door sedan with possible visible front-end damage.

The 51-year-old female victim was transported to UT Medical Center with severe injuries as a result of the incident.

If anyone has any information they are urged to call 865-215-7370 or the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

