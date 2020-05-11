Knoxville Police seeks assistance locating man considered missing and endangered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said Monday it is seeking information regarding missing 23-year-old Brandon Cinnamon.
KPD says that on May 8, Cinnamon left his residence near the Whittle Springs Golf Course around 8 a.m. and has not returned.
Cinnamon is approximately 5’2″, 150 lbs. with short brown hair and blue eyes, and is prescribed medication that he does not have access to since leaving home.
If you see him, call 911 immediately, or if you have any information call 865-215-7212.
