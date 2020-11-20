Knoxville Police: Suspect in Daylily Drive shooting arrested in Detroit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted in connection to the Daylily Drive in October has been arrested in Detroit, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Tyrone Shaw, 20, was arrested Thursday for attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

After Shaw was arrested in Detroit, he was booked into the Macomb County Jail as he awaits extradition to Knoxville.