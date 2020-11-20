Knoxville Police: Suspect in Daylily Drive shooting arrested in Detroit

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted in connection to the Daylily Drive in October has been arrested in Detroit, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Tyrone Shaw, 20, was arrested Thursday for attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

After Shaw was arrested in Detroit, he was booked into the Macomb County Jail as he awaits extradition to Knoxville.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter